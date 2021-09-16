Local Listings
More heat on the way for Friday
More heat on the way for Friday(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again temperatures have climbed to around the 90-degree mark over the South Plains. That’s slightly above normal for Lubbock and most of the region.

More heat on the way for Friday with the daytime highs expected to climb higher and will likely vary from 92-96 degrees for most of the area.

It will remain sunny Friday, but some clouds and possibly morning showers could result in temperatures being slightly lower in the central and eastern South Plains on Saturday. However, Lubbock will still be near 90 degrees in the afternoon Saturday. Sunday and Monday the daytime temps will hit the mid-90s.

Rain chances will be slim for the area through Monday.

A big change in temps for the middle of next week, thanks to a cold front. Daytime highs will likely stay in the 70s to low 80s Tuesday.

