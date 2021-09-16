Police investigating overnight shooting in South Lubbock
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Lubbock.
Police say multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a possible shooting around midnight near 108th and Canton.
No word yet on injuries or if any arrests have been made, but police say they are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
