Police investigating overnight shooting in South Lubbock

Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Lubbock.
Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Lubbock.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Lubbock.

Police say multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a possible shooting around midnight near 108th and Canton.

No word yet on injuries or if any arrests have been made, but police say they are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

