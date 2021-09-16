Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person

The South Kaibab Trail and aptly named Ooh Ahh Point is seen at Grand Canyon National Park.
The South Kaibab Trail and aptly named Ooh Ahh Point is seen at Grand Canyon National Park.(National Park Service/M.Quinn/file)
By FELICIA FONSECA
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Crews searching for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park made an unexpected discovery this summer.

They found the remains of another person who authorities believe was last seen at the park in 2015.

The medical examiner’s office is working to confirm the identity.

Park officials tentatively have identified the person as 56-year-old Scott Walsh.

Park spokeswoman Joelle Baird says Walsh had been living in Ecuador but had a driver’s license out of Brooklyn, New York.

Park rangers recently linked prescriptions found in a day pack belonging to Walsh with identification in a jacket found with his remains.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart Reagor leaving federal court on Aug. 3, 2020 (Source: KCBD Video)
Bart Reagor files motion to dismiss bank fraud indictment
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
One person was reported with serious injuries. Traffic has been closed on the eastbound lanes...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Tuesday night crash
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Victim stable after overnight shooting in East Lubbock
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
Suspect in deadly Levelland standoff indicted on capital murder, attempted capital murder charges

Latest News

Daybreak Today for Thursday, Sept. 16
Daybreak Today at 6 - Thursday, Sept. 16
This undated image provided by Rewards For Justice shows a wanted posted of Adnan Abu Walid...
France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory
Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Lubbock.
Police investigating overnight shooting in South Lubbock
California Democrats are eying changes to the state's recall system.
California lawmakers want to re-evaluate state's recall system
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief