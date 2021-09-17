1 injured after shooting outside South Lubbock fast-food restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside of a South Lubbock fast-food restaurant Thursday night.

Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call near the Long John Silvers near 50th and Ave J. around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was trying to break up a fight between two people when the suspect fired a gun striking the victim. He was taken to UMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been found, according to police. No arrests have been made at this time.

Lubbock police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.