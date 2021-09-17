Local Listings
1 injured after shooting outside South Lubbock fast-food restaurant

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock.
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside of a South Lubbock fast-food restaurant Thursday night.

Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call near the Long John Silvers near 50th and Ave J. around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was trying to break up a fight between two people when the suspect fired a gun striking the victim. He was taken to UMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been found, according to police. No arrests have been made at this time.

Lubbock police are investigating.

