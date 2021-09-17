Local Listings
1 seriously injured after stabbing in South Lubbock

Lubbock police
Lubbock police(Lubbock police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a stabbing in South Lubbock Thursday night.

Lubbock police found Dawn Shugard, 42, with a stab wound in the stomach in an alleyway near 73rd and Louisville Ave. Shugard was taken to Covenant with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests were made and the investigation is on-going.

