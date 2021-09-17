Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Big cats at National Zoo test positive for COVID

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - All the lions and tigers at the National Zoo have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The big cats – six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers – are being treated with medication and are under close observation, according to the zoo’s website.

Animal keepers became suspicious last weekend when they observed decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy in several of the animals.

The zoo investigated but hasn’t been able to pinpoint the source of the infection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the use of a vaccine made specifically for zoo animals. The first round of inoculations for susceptible species will be made available in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Lubbock.
Police report identifies victim in South Lubbock shooting
Asylum-seeking migrants rest under the International Bridge in Del Rio between Mexico and the...
Gov. Greg Abbott orders border ports of entry shut down, but the federal government says there’s no such plan
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock Couple’s Only Child Suffers Covid Crisis
Lubbock police
2 arrested after police chase on Slaton Highway
A Lubbock food truck owner is asking his customers for patience, as he struggles to find the...
Little Blue Trailer facing supply shortages

Latest News

An Afghan inspects the damage at the Ahmadi family house in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept....
US Central Command: Civilians, not extremists, killed in drone strike in Kabul
President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday.
Biden, world leaders push climate action, vow methane cuts
The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigate handcuffed man hit in the face during arrest
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s...
Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen’s death in Arkansas