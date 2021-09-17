City invites public questions, comments at Parks & Recreation Master Plan Open House

Provided by City of Lubbock

Parks and Recreation invites citizens to a community open house, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Civic Center Banquet Hall.

This will be a chance for citizens to see the Master Plan and be able to ask questions and engage in discussions about it with City officials. The Master Plan will guide the development and management of the City’s 83 parks, four aquatic centers, more than 50 athletic fields and hiking/biking trails. There will be food, activities for kids and more information about City programs at the open house.

The Parks and Recreation Department also invites the public to review the Master Plan on the project website, participate in the surveys and provide comments through November 30, 2021. All surveys can be found at www.lubbockparksplan.com.

For more information call 806.775.2696.