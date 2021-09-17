City of Lubbock Utilities to resume disconnects for non-payment

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Starting next week, City of Lubbock Utilities will resume normal business operations including disconnection of service for non-payment. The return to normal business operations comes after halting disconnections of utility service for non-payment for the entire summer season following the implementation of a new billing and customer information system earlier this year.

In resuming normal operations, customers with an overdue account balance may be subject to disconnect if they have not paid their bill or established a payment arrangement. City of Lubbock Utilities encourages all customers with an overdue balance to utilize one of the many available payment options or contact Customer Service to set up a payment plan or to learn more about other payment assistance options.

Customers can contact City of Lubbock Utilities Customer Service by emailing CustomerFirst@CityofLubbockUtilities.com or calling 806-775-2509. A full list of payment options is located here: https://www.cityoflubbockutilities.com/payment-options/ways-to-pay. Please have your account number available so customer service representatives can best assist you.

City of Lubbock Utilities manages customer service and billing for City of Lubbock water, waste water, stormwater and solid waste utilities and Lubbock Power & Light electric service.

City of Lubbock Utility Assistance

The City of Lubbock has ample resources available to assist utility customers who meet certain economic criteria.

Community Development Department

Phone: 806-775-2296

cdinfo@mylubbock.us

Applications for Neighborhood House and USDT Emergency Utility Assistance are available on their website at mylubbock.us/communitydevelopment or you may pick up applications at their office located at 1708 Crickets (main entrance of the Lubbock Housing Authority building).

