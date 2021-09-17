Local Listings
COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 258 new cases on Friday

The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting four additional deaths and 258...
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting four additional deaths and 258 new cases on Friday, September 17.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting four additional deaths and 258 new cases on Friday, September 17.

These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to 5,201. The City’s dashboard is reporting 56,080 total recoveries.

A total of 62,104 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 823 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State has reported as of Thursday, 252 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 17.45 percent of total hospital capacity. The State reported 58 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and nine pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 182 hospitalized with 50 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Friday. 19 of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 125,422 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 864 from Wednesday’s report.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has also reported 56.22% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 14,390,000 people fully vaccinated in the State.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

PFIZER APPOINTMENTS: The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status to those who are at least 12 years old. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

