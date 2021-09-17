Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech hosts Florida Saturday at the Jones

Tech is coming off two victories against Houston and Stephen F. Austin

Kick off for tomorrow’s game against the Panthers is at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 in Lubbock

The Lubbock Health Department is reporting 391 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death

That raises the number of known active cases in Lubbock County to more than 5,000

Free COVID-19 and school vaccination clinic

The health department is hosting a free clinic Saturday in the Lubbock High School cafeteria from 10 to 2

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to anyone 12 years of age or older and you don’t have to be enrolled in Lubbock ISD to receive the vaccine

Cases in Texas decreasing, vaccinations increasing

Nearly 17 million Texans have received as least one dose of the vaccine

While overall, more than 14 million people here in the state have been fully vaccinated

