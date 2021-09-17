Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech hosts Florida Saturday at the Jones

  • Tech is coming off two victories against Houston and Stephen F. Austin
  • Kick off for tomorrow’s game against the Panthers is at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 in Lubbock

  • The Lubbock Health Department is reporting 391 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death
  • That raises the number of known active cases in Lubbock County to more than 5,000

Free COVID-19 and school vaccination clinic

  • The health department is hosting a free clinic Saturday in the Lubbock High School cafeteria from 10 to 2
  • The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to anyone 12 years of age or older and you don’t have to be enrolled in Lubbock ISD to receive the vaccine

Cases in Texas decreasing, vaccinations increasing

  • Nearly 17 million Texans have received as least one dose of the vaccine
  • While overall, more than 14 million people here in the state have been fully vaccinated

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Lubbock.
Police report identifies victim in South Lubbock shooting
Asylum-seeking migrants rest under the International Bridge in Del Rio between Mexico and the...
Gov. Greg Abbott orders border ports of entry shut down, but the federal government says there’s no such plan
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock Couple’s Only Child Suffers Covid Crisis
Lubbock police
2 arrested after police chase on Slaton Highway
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex in North Lubbock Wednesday night.
LFR investigating North Lubbock apartment fire

Latest News

Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Sept. 17
Daybreak Today at 6 - Friday, Sept. 17
Daybreak Today at 6 - Friday, Sept. 17
A Lubbock food truck owner is asking his customers for patience, as he struggles to find the...
Little Blue Trailer facing supply shortages
As of mid-September there have been 24 recorded homicides, 6 vehicular and 18 Metro Special...
Homicides, violent crime remain high in 2021