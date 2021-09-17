Hotter today with a slight chance for an afternoon shower

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly sunny and hotter today, but we may see a shower or two later today.

Hot and sunny, slight chance for an afternoon shower. (KCBD)

Temperatures today expected to be in the 90s across the South Plains, upper-90s off of the caprock. A high of 94 degrees in Lubbock. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day, a passing cloud or two possible. Later this afternoon and into the evening we do have a chance to see a shower or two somewhere across the area. This is ahead of a cold front that will push through later tonight.

A look at Raincast below shows an isolated shower possible as that front moves through. Any showers that do develop will likely taper off after sunset. This will be a similar set-up again tomorrow afternoon, with anywhere across the South Plains able to see a shower or two.

Isolated shower or two possible (KCBD)

Apart from any storms, tonight will be quiet and calm. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow will be just a little bit cooler thanks to that cold front. Still expecting to top out in the 90s for much of the area, a high of 90 degrees in Lubbock. Those 90s will hang around through Monday, which looks to be the hottest day of the next week. Another cold front will push through Monday night, dropping those high temperatures back down into the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. This brief cool-down comes just in time for the first day of Fall, which is September 22!

