Isolated chances of showers going into the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slight changes in the weekend weather with a chance of morning showers and not so hot temps for most of the South Plains tomorrow.

This evening, a weak cold front is making its way slowly southward through the area and could trigger some isolated showers for a few football games.

Another round of showers will be possible in the morning mostly in the area along and east I 27, then another chance of a few showers

in the western counties Saturday evening.

Temperatures should be about 5 degrees lower Saturday, thanks to the cold front and the morning will have some cloud cover. However, the afternoon looks mostly sunny and communities in the southern counties will still be dealing with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday will bring more sunshine and afternoon temps will return to the low to mid 90s for all the region.

There is a big change ahead for the South Plains by Tuesday. The first strong cold front of the early fall season will arrive on Tuesday. It will bring gusty northerly winds, a low rain chance and result in afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s.

It does appear that we could see some 40s in the northern parts of the area Wednesday morning and Lubbock will fall to near 50 degrees that morning.

