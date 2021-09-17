Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Johnny

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Johnny, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull and super sweet.

Johnny is playful and goofy but a little scared of humans. He needs someone who will be patient with him as he learns to be loved. Staff say loves to play and is learning to walk on a leash. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a chip. His adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rhia.

