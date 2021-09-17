KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Johnny

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Johnny, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull and super sweet.

Johnny is playful and goofy but a little scared of humans. He needs someone who will be patient with him as he learns to be loved. Staff say loves to play and is learning to walk on a leash. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a chip. His adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

