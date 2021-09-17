Little Blue Trailer facing supply shortages

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock food truck owner is asking his customers for patience, as he struggles to find the food to fill his orders. Jim Larner owns The Little Blue Trailer, the food truck usually parked outside Sutherlands on 50th. He says they won’t compromise quality or prices, but they’ve got to find supplies to keep it running.

“This is the worst I’ve seen it, and just the last few weeks, it’s the worst I’ve seen it. I’m having a problem getting meat, and that’s what we, our main thing, and we can’t get it. And when you can get it, it’s 3-4 times higher than it was just two or three months ago,” Larner said.

Larner says the shortages and high prices are forcing him to cut down his hours.

“I can’t open as much as I wanted to. I had a pretty big stock of supplies and I’m having to sort of ration them because I have events coming up and things that I’ve committed to. So, I’m having to hold back opening during the day because I’m having to save for those things,” Larner said.

Last week, the White House put the blame on the meat processing industry. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack accused meatpacking leaders of failing to help farmers, who continue to lose money while the largest companies in the industry saw record profits.

“Our job is to make sure that that farmer gets a fair price and that the producer, or that when I go to the grocery store and I’m in the checkout line, I’m paying a fair price. I’m not paying more than I should,” Vilsack said.

At the Little Blue Trailer, an initiative called “pay what you can” has helped keep it running throughout the pandemic. Larner has been amazed by the response.

“We were going to do that for a couple of weeks, you know, cause there were a lot of people unemployed, a lot of people down, and people started hearing about it and started donating, and helping with it. So, we’ve kept it going ever since,” Larner said.

Larner says the food truck isn’t shutting down, but will be open less often than normal. He says they’re looking for other suppliers and will keep their customers updated on their Facebook page.

