Lt. Eric Hill to be added to IAFF Firefighter Memorial

Lieutenant David Eric Hill, age 39
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The International Association of Firefighters will add the late Lt. Eric Hill to its Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

Lt. Hill was killed in the line of duty after a crash on I-27 on Jan. 11, 2020.

A virtual ceremony will be broadcasted on the IAFF’s website here. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association will also offer a live stream on its Facebook page.

Due to the decision to cancel the in person IAFF Firefighter Memorial for 2021, there will be a virtual event offered...

Posted by Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association on Friday, September 17, 2021

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Remembering Lt. Eric Hill, one year after deadly collision

