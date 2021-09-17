Lt. Eric Hill to be added to IAFF Firefighter Memorial
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The International Association of Firefighters will add the late Lt. Eric Hill to its Fallen Firefighter Memorial.
Lt. Hill was killed in the line of duty after a crash on I-27 on Jan. 11, 2020.
A virtual ceremony will be broadcasted on the IAFF’s website here. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association will also offer a live stream on its Facebook page.
