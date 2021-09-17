Lubbock Animal Shelter hosting 4th annual ‘Clear the Shelter’ event Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This Saturday, adoption is free at the Lubbock Animal Shelter, where they are celebrating their fourth annual national Clear the Shelter day.

Last year’s adoption numbers at the Clear the Shelter event were low due to the pandemic; however, this year Lubbock Animal Shelter staff say they are hoping to get the majority of animals adopted.

“This is the biggest event of the year for us and a lot of shelters around the country. It helps get animals out so we can bring more animals in, and also so that the animals here have a better quality of life,” said Megan Schrool, Assistant Director at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

With just over 300 animals in the shelter currently, Megan says these are some of the highest numbers they have seen. She says despite offering play groups for the animals to interact, the shelter just can’t provide the quality of life that a family can.

“They are stuck in the kennels here and we hate to see that. That’s why we offer the play groups, but that’s only 20 or 30 minutes of enrichment, where, at a home, they can have all day enrichment, and have a family, and have people that love them.”

Megan has adopted two animals from the Lubbock Animal Shelter and says it has completely changed her life, giving her companionship, purpose, and family. However, she says the biggest thing is the difference adoption makes in the animal’s life.

“That is our happiest success, to see a dog that is not thriving, or a cat that is not thriving here, and they go to a home and they give us an update weeks later and they say ‘This is the best decision of my life, I would do anything for this dog or cat.’”

This weekend the dogs will be showcased in the play yards where, Megan says, they can really show their true personality. There are some really great animals out at Lubbock Animal Shelter. The event will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.