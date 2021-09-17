New partnership to allow student-athletes to use Texas Tech branding

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Friday it has entered a group licensing agreement for the university’s student-athletes with The Brandr Group (TBG). The new agreement is part of Texas Tech’s Beyond Verified program that is designed to build and safeguard each student-athlete’s personal brand.

As part of the agreement, current and former Texas Tech student-athletes across all 17 intercollegiate sports will have the opportunity to profit off their NIL using Texas Tech’s official trademarks and logos as part of a group licensing program with TBG.

“On July 1, the collegiate athletics landscape shifted and expanded the opportunities for our student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “Texas Tech recruits the best and brightest student-athletes in the country and further aligning NIL with Texas Tech’s logos and trademarks is the culmination of the opportunities afforded in this new environment.”

The group licensing program with TBG allows for three or more individuals from the same sport or six or more individuals from any combination of Texas Tech’s athletics programs to voluntarily participate in the collective use of their NIL co-branded with school logos and trademarks. This will enable current student-athletes and letterwinners to capitalize on their collegiate success and association with Texas Tech, while also ensuring they are properly compensated for the use of their NIL.

“This innovative group licensing program gives our fans the opportunity to celebrate and support both the Double T and the amazing student-athletes who wear and have worn it,” Hocutt said. “Co-branded merchandise and experiences with student-athlete NIL and Texas Tech marks is a great next step in the new NIL college environment.”

Participating in group licensing programs does not allow for the individual use of a current student-athlete’s NIL without direct athlete approval and in no way prohibits individual partnerships.

TBG will manage and administer the program as well as develop licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes. With decades of collective management experience for several top brands, TBG also manages the group rights program for the NFL, NBA and MLB players’ associations in the college space.

The company will develop and facilitate group-licensing opportunities on behalf of current student-athletes and alumni. Examples of group licensing agreements include a student-athletes inclusion in trading card programs, video games and co-branded jerseys, which would include the student-athlete’s name and number as well as Texas Tech’s official trademarks and logos.

“This is an exciting new chapter for our company, enabling us to work closely with Texas Tech Athletics to explore promising opportunities for its student-athletes,” said Wesley Haynes, The Brandr Group CEO. “Through this group licensing agreement, they’ll be able to full realize all the benefits available that are associated with Name, Image and Likeness given the stature and reach of Texas Tech Athletics programs. The Red Raiders have a culture of excellence, and we’re thrilled to work with them on this new journey for their student-athletes and their fans.”

While no specific timeline has been set at this time, official Texas Tech merchandise, including team jerseys, featuring the name and number of select Red Raiders who enter the respective licensing program will be available as soon as TBG enters into agreements with applicable Texas Tech trademark licensees.