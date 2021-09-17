Player Profile: Brett Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brett Hall is the third and final brother to attend and play football at Shallowater High School. But the memories of attending his brothers’ games as a young boy and playing football behind the stadium with his friends are still fresh on his mind.

“Stadiums would always be packed and they were always fun to watch,” Hall said. “They were always real good and the teams they played on were amazing as well. Just fun to watch.”

His oldest brother, Brandon played quarterback for the Mustangs from 2010 to 2012, and then went on to play a couple years in college at Hardin-Simmons University. (KCBD)

His oldest brother, Brandon played quarterback for the Mustangs from 2010 to 2012, and then went on to play a couple years in college at Hardin-Simmons University. While his other brother, Bryan played from 2013 to 2015 at the same position as Brett, at receiver and safety.

“Growing up with him (Bryan) we always played catch. I mean he was always really into my football life and he always helped me with that. Teaching me what he knew and all that.”

His other brother, Bryan played from 2013 to 2015 at the same position as Brett, at receiver and safety. (KCBD)

Even though Brett inspired to be better than his older brothers, they never took the competition seriously. Stats never divided the brothers’ relationship, it was always about winning. They focused on pushing one another to be the best football player they could be.

Hall said, “Just seeing everything they did and how it happened with them and learning from that and really growing from it too.”

He said took his brother’s workout out regimen to try and get stronger and faster to make a better impact on the field.

“From day one when I got in to Shallowater, we were in our strength and conditioning stuff and I noticed him right off,” said new Mustangs’ head coach, Rodney Vincent. “Leading the lines, he was working really hard that type of stuff. And you know since then he’s emerged as a leader on our football team.”

The bond the brothers share with each other, and the sport of football runs deep. But Brett’s love for his community is just as strong.

Coach Vincent said, “The biggest thing that you’ll find out about Brett is he’s passionate about Shallowater football. You know there’s guys that go their lifetime playing this game and they’re passionate about football but then there’s guys that are passionate about playing for their hometown and that’s what’s neat about Brett Hall.”

“It’s forever going to be my home. And I love it here, this is my town and I love to represent it.”

Hall said he would love to play football at the next level, but he would be fine if this is his last season wearing a school’s name across his chest.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.