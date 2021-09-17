Local Listings
Rolling lane closures planned for electrical line work Sunday night

Source: KCBD Graphic
Source: KCBD Graphic(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by TxDOT

LUBBOCK – Sunday night, Sept. 19, drivers should anticipate various overnight rolling lane closures and ramp closures along west Loop 289, between 19th Street and Spur 327. The closures will allow Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) to safely replace lines spanning the roadway.

The rolling lane closures are scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. and will impact the mainlanes and frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Rolling closures are a highway traffic control technique used to briefly slow or stop traffic ahead of construction or utility work zones that require a short-term full closure of the road.

The work is scheduled to be completed by 4 a.m. Monday morning and will take place weather permitting.

