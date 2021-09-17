Local Listings
Turning Point Community Church to host ‘Suicide Loss Survivor’s Candlelight’

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Turning Point Community Church will host its 3rd annual Suicide Loss Survivor’s Candlelight Friday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

This event is for anyone who has been touched by suicide in any way. With suicide rates increasing, the church hopes to raise awareness about mental health issues by learning about warning signs of suicide, what to do if you or someone you know is in crisis and coping with grief after a suicide loss.

Most importantly, the event will remember those lost to suicide with a candlelight vigil.

Please email a picture of your loved one along with their date of birth and date of death to emergecandlelight@gmail.com to be included in a slideshow.

