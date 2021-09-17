Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

United Airlines resolves nationwide system outage

The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an...
The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines suffered a brief system outage, and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of less than an hour for all United flights.

The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.

The airline said in a tweet that “We experienced a system outage this morning, but everything is up and running and operations have resumed.”

It is unclear how many delays have happened, or if there are any related cancellations.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Lubbock.
Police report identifies victim in South Lubbock shooting
Asylum-seeking migrants rest under the International Bridge in Del Rio between Mexico and the...
Gov. Greg Abbott orders border ports of entry shut down, but the federal government says there’s no such plan
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock Couple’s Only Child Suffers Covid Crisis
Lubbock police
2 arrested after police chase on Slaton Highway
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex in North Lubbock Wednesday night.
LFR investigating North Lubbock apartment fire

Latest News

Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Seven-year-old Journee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
John Wilhelm, a park visitor, said he saw searchers for Gabby Petito at Grand Teton National...
Gabby Petito searchers seen at Grand Teton National Park
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Sept. 17