End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 17

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Amarillo 31 Frenship 14

Farwell 56 Texico 31

Electra 27 Morton 12

SpringLake-Earth 75 O’Donnell 28

Andrews 63 Seminole 17

New Home 34 Floydada 20

Spur 75 White Deer 51

Guthrie 52 Cotton Center 6

Sterling City 52 Borden County 0

Christ the King 53 Southland 22

Amherst 62 Wellman-Union 14

Paducah 59 Nazareth 14

Klondike 45 Meadow 0

Motley County 48 Crowell 0

Ralls 48 Quanah 8

Friona 56 Dalhart 33

River Road 41 Lamesa 18

Sundown 31 Stanton 7

Big Spring 7 Brownfield 6

Slaton 40 Compass Academy 0

Estacado 34 Hereford 0

Crosbyton 21 Tahoka 0

Lubbock-Cooper 28 Monterey 21

Muleshoe 35 Tulia 31

Snyder 42 Lake View 7

Whiteface 64 Petersburg 34

Jayton 53 Valley 40

Hermleigh 50 Robert Lee 0

Ira 62 Knox City 52

Whitharral 54 Sands 8

Denver City 35 Lovington 7

Stamford 46 Sudan 0

Happy 62 Kress 12

Boerne 51 Sweetwater 16

Lubbock High 51 Levelland 7

New Deal 70 Bovina 0

Clarendon 51 Hale Center 26

Lockney 34 Plains 0

Dumas 48 Plainview 14

Childress 30 Shallowater 28

Abernathy 33 Post 7

Seagraves 28 Smyer 6

Loop 90 Patton Springs 57

Idalou 56 Littlefield 13

Roosevelt 56 Dimmitt 6

Lubbock Christian 59 Fort Worth Temple 0

Munester 35 Trinity Christian 24

Anton 2 Lorenzo 0 (forfeit)

