End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 17
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Amarillo 31 Frenship 14
Farwell 56 Texico 31
Electra 27 Morton 12
SpringLake-Earth 75 O’Donnell 28
Andrews 63 Seminole 17
New Home 34 Floydada 20
Spur 75 White Deer 51
Guthrie 52 Cotton Center 6
Sterling City 52 Borden County 0
Christ the King 53 Southland 22
Amherst 62 Wellman-Union 14
Paducah 59 Nazareth 14
Klondike 45 Meadow 0
Motley County 48 Crowell 0
Ralls 48 Quanah 8
Friona 56 Dalhart 33
River Road 41 Lamesa 18
Sundown 31 Stanton 7
Big Spring 7 Brownfield 6
Slaton 40 Compass Academy 0
Estacado 34 Hereford 0
Crosbyton 21 Tahoka 0
Lubbock-Cooper 28 Monterey 21
Muleshoe 35 Tulia 31
Snyder 42 Lake View 7
Whiteface 64 Petersburg 34
Jayton 53 Valley 40
Hermleigh 50 Robert Lee 0
Ira 62 Knox City 52
Whitharral 54 Sands 8
Denver City 35 Lovington 7
Stamford 46 Sudan 0
Happy 62 Kress 12
Boerne 51 Sweetwater 16
Lubbock High 51 Levelland 7
New Deal 70 Bovina 0
Clarendon 51 Hale Center 26
Lockney 34 Plains 0
Dumas 48 Plainview 14
Childress 30 Shallowater 28
Abernathy 33 Post 7
Seagraves 28 Smyer 6
Loop 90 Patton Springs 57
Idalou 56 Littlefield 13
Roosevelt 56 Dimmitt 6
Lubbock Christian 59 Fort Worth Temple 0
Munester 35 Trinity Christian 24
Anton 2 Lorenzo 0 (forfeit)
