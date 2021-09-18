Frenship Foundation hosts benefit concert at United Super Market arena, proceeds benefit Frenship classrooms

Local Listings
By Camelia Juarez
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The country band Big & Rich will perform this Sunday at the United Supermarket Arena.

All the proceeds from the concert will benefit the Frenship foundation, which has granted over a million dollars to teachers and students for lasting educational resources needed in the district.

So far they’ve given $80,000 in student scholarships, which boils down to 48 students who took $1,700 to college.

Teachers received $80,000 which will go to 38 teachers and their classrooms.

Media specialist Angela Howard has received multiple grants and she said education goes further than worksheets and books. Howard used with her grant money to purchase virtual reality glasses.

“I wanted them to see things that we can’t see at school, or maybe things that we can’t take him to on a bus because we just, you know, we’re just not here. But if we can take him to those places, they can see things they can dream things,” Howard said.

Since the foundation began nine years ago, they’ve given over a million dollars. If you’re interested in contributing or seeing Big & Rich live, we have those details on select-a-seat.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

