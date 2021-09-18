Getting back home: Hurricane Katrina survivor seeking help to return to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Elaine Fuller Ducros grew up in the Hub City, attending O.L. Slaton and Lubbock High before moving away to Louisiana with her late husband.

Now she’s hoping to return to Lubbock, after enduring nearly five decades of loss.

“My mother moved to Louisiana to be near me and she’s gone now. My siblings are all gone now, and of course, my husband and my grandbaby. There’s nothing here for me anymore. I just want to go home,” she said.

Ducros is a survivor of one of the worst storms to hit the Louisiana coast.

“I’ve lost everything to Katrina, right down to losing my husband,” Ducros said.

When the storm hit in 2005, they were living in Slidell, Louisiana, half an hour away from New Orleans. They lost their home and business and had to move miles away to a remote area near Franklinton.

Six years later, her husband passed after becoming despondent in the years after Katrina. Now she lives with her rescue dogs and cats, who she says she cares for like children.

But her mobile home has suffered severe damage, in part due to the latest powerful storm to hit Louisiana: Hurricane Ida.

“My floors are so badly water damaged that they’re falling through and my roof is leaking and causing damage to the ceiling and this is all going to be on me. I can’t afford to fix it. My home is going to become completely unuseful if I can’t come in and out the doors with the rotted floors. I’m not going to be able to live here,” Ducros said.

The 69-year-old also suffers from serious health issues, including Crohn’s disease, COPD and a previous on-the-job accident that’s left her unable to work.

It would cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair her home, but she’d rather use that money to get back to where she’s from.

“Of all the people that I am friends with, it is the people from Lubbock. I actually still have friends in Lubbock from junior high school,” she said.

If you’d like to donate to help Ducros with moving expenses, here is the link to her GoFundMe. Or you can reach out to one of her friends in Lubbock, Donna Webb, at dwebb30771@sbcglobal.net to learn how you can help out.

