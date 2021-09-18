Morning showers fade, mostly sunny this afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few lingering thunderstorms will fade this morning, and we’ll be left with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Some places will squeak into the low 90s.

TODAY: High of 88°, ESE 10-15, mostly sunny

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, Low of 58°, ESE 10

Sunday will be warmer. The day before fall (Tuesday), it will feel more like fall with highs in the upper 70s, and lows Wednesday morning in the low 50s. Some places will reach the 40s. It will remain a bit cooler into the weekend.

-RG3

