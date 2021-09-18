Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Morning showers fade, mostly sunny this afternoon

By Robert Gauthreaux III
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few lingering thunderstorms will fade this morning, and we’ll be left with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Some places will squeak into the low 90s.

TODAY: High of 88°, ESE 10-15, mostly sunny

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, Low of 58°, ESE 10

Sunday will be warmer. The day before fall (Tuesday), it will feel more like fall with highs in the upper 70s, and lows Wednesday morning in the low 50s. Some places will reach the 40s. It will remain a bit cooler into the weekend.

-RG3

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock.
1 injured after shooting outside South Lubbock fast-food restaurant
A Lubbock food truck owner is asking his customers for patience, as he struggles to find the...
Little Blue Trailer facing supply shortages
Lubbock police
1 seriously injured after stabbing in South Lubbock
Jones AT&T Stadium
What to know for Saturday’s TTU game vs. FIU
City of Lubbock Utilities (Source: KCBD)
City of Lubbock Utilities to resume disconnects for non-payment

Latest News

Isolated chances of showers going into the weekend
Isolated chances of showers going into the weekend
KCBD Midday Weather Update
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Sept. 17
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, Sept. 17
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, Sept. 17
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 6 for Friday, Sept. 17