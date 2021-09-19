2 injured in Sunday morning rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS says two people have been taken to the hospital after a Sunday morning rollover on US 84, Slaton Highway and Southeast Drive.

Troopers tell us a vehicle traveling on US 84 failed to drive in a single lane and went off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and began to roll.

The call came in around 6:11 a.m.

The extent of their injuries is unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

