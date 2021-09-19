2 treated for gunshot wounds after report of shots fired at Washington Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are at UMC being treated for gunshot wounds after a report of shots fired at Washington Park, 20th & Cedar, on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:26 p.m., but police were unable to locate a victim. Two people later arrived at UMC by private vehicle.

We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.

