2 treated for gunshot wounds after report of shots fired at Washington Park

Two people are at UMC being treated for gunshot wounds after a report of shots fired at Washington Park, 20th & Cedar, on Sunday afternoon.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are at UMC being treated for gunshot wounds after a report of shots fired at Washington Park, 20th & Cedar, on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:26 p.m., but police were unable to locate a victim. Two people later arrived at UMC by private vehicle.

We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.

