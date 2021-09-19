End Zone Team of the Week: Muleshoe Mules

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - The fourth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Muleshoe Mules.

In their week four matchup against the Tulia Hornets, the Mules won 35-31 to improve their record to .500 at (2-2).

Muleshoe came into the game as an underdog against the undefeated Hornets. The Mules even trailed 21-7 early in the game, before coming back to win the game and seal the victory on the defensive end.

Next week the Mules will hit the road to take on another strong non-district opponent in Seminole.

