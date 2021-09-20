Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

30 classic cars, drivers needed for 25th annual Big Wheels Deliver Meals

Lubbock Meals on Wheels operating out of new facility (Source: KCBD)
Lubbock Meals on Wheels operating out of new facility (Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels is looking for about 30 classic cars and drivers for the 25th annual Big Wheels Deliver Meals on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

On this day, people with classic/cool cars volunteer their lunch hour to chauffeur a local celebrity/community leader to deliver a Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ route. It is a treat for our recipients to be visited by these community leaders, see the old-time cars, and enjoy a special lunch of a “Sonic” hamburgers and tots.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels prepares, packages, and delivers hot meals to more than 840 homebound, elderly, and disabled people each weekday.  There are 70 routes with 10-16 stops on each route.  Lubbock Meals on Wheels delivers in Lubbock and Wolfforth. 

The drivers and volunteers will leave from their assigned Sonic Restaurant location between 10:45 and 11 a.m., and each route requires about one hour to deliver.  After the delivery, all drivers and leaders/celebrities are invited to Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office for a complimentary lunch, also provided by Sonic.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is asking for your participation in this project. It will require about two hours of your valuable time on Friday, September 24, from 10:30 a.m. until your route is completed and you then have lunch at the Lubbock Meals on Wheels office.

If you’re interested in being a driver or have a vehicle to use, please call 806-792-7971 or email ana@lubbockmow.org as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking garage at Raider Park
WATCH: Lubbock delivery driver plummets 7 floors in broken elevator
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Two people are at UMC being treated for gunshot wounds after a report of shots fired at...
2 treated for gunshot wounds after report of shots fired at Washington Park
DPS says two people have been taken to the hospital after a Sunday morning rollover on US 84,...
2 injured in Sunday morning rollover
A parachute and other items remain outside an Ole Donut where one pilot landed after ejecting...
Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots

Latest News

CASA of the South Plains empowers community members to serve as volunteer Advocates that speak...
CASA to host gala, online auction in October
South Plains Food Bank building (Source: KCBD Video)
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints makes generous meat donation to South Plains Food Bank
Lubbock Community Theater presents 'Clue'
Noon Notebook 9/13/2021 - Lubbock Community Theatre presents 'Clue'
Memorial benefit for first responders
Noon Notbeook 9/13/2021 Memorial benefit for first responders