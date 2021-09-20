30 classic cars, drivers needed for 25th annual Big Wheels Deliver Meals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels is looking for about 30 classic cars and drivers for the 25th annual Big Wheels Deliver Meals on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

On this day, people with classic/cool cars volunteer their lunch hour to chauffeur a local celebrity/community leader to deliver a Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ route. It is a treat for our recipients to be visited by these community leaders, see the old-time cars, and enjoy a special lunch of a “Sonic” hamburgers and tots.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels prepares, packages, and delivers hot meals to more than 840 homebound, elderly, and disabled people each weekday. There are 70 routes with 10-16 stops on each route. Lubbock Meals on Wheels delivers in Lubbock and Wolfforth.

The drivers and volunteers will leave from their assigned Sonic Restaurant location between 10:45 and 11 a.m., and each route requires about one hour to deliver. After the delivery, all drivers and leaders/celebrities are invited to Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office for a complimentary lunch, also provided by Sonic.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is asking for your participation in this project. It will require about two hours of your valuable time on Friday, September 24, from 10:30 a.m. until your route is completed and you then have lunch at the Lubbock Meals on Wheels office.

If you’re interested in being a driver or have a vehicle to use, please call 806-792-7971 or email ana@lubbockmow.org as soon as possible.

