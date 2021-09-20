Additional winter storm assistance approved for 44 Texas counties

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seven South Plains counties were included among 44 approved for federal public assistance related to damages from February’s winter storm in Texas.

According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved 44 of 254 Texas counties for federal Public Assistance in connection with the White House’s major disaster declaration for the February Winter Storm.

Borden, Crosby, Dawson, Dickens, Garza, Lynn, and Motley counties were part of a list of 44 Texas counties to receive federal assistance in all categories.

The complete federal Public Assistance program provides grants for a variety of public sector services, including debris removal (Category A), emergency protective measures (Category B), as well as permanent infrastructure work including roads and bridges (Category C), water control facilities (Category D), public buildings and equipment (Category E), utilities (Category F), and parks & recreational facilities (Category G).

“We appreciate the federal government’s recognition that Texans were affected by the winter storm and are grateful for the disaster assistance that has been approved thus far, but we believe the data shows Texas meets the federal thresholds for additional assistance,” TDEM Chief Nim Kidd stated. “We look forward to working with FEMA to ensure all Texas counties impacted by the storm receive the federal support they need.”

Additionally, Irion County and Taylor County were approved for snow assistance under the federal Public Assistance program.

Initially, FEMA approved only assistance for emergency protective measures (Category B) in all 254 Texas counties. Over the course of the following months, TDEM worked with local officials to gather supporting documentation and justify the need for all categories of federal Public Assistance. TDEM submitted the additional documentation to FEMA on July 30th, requesting all categories of federal Public Assistance is made available statewide.

Local officials wishing to appeal FEMA’s determination are asked to submit additional disaster costs through their TDEM District Coordinator/Recovery Coordinator by October 1, so that TDEM can submit a final appeal for the much-needed federal assistance.

