All-clear given after chemical spill in Levelland

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley County authorities say the area of Highway 114 and Progressive Place is now safe after a chemical spill early Monday morning.

Levelland-Hockley County Emergency Management says the EnviroTECH Facility has been evaluated and deemed safe by local officials.

An investigation has now begun into what took place and clean up will start shortly.

Officials say a pungent vinegar odor will remain in the air until clean up has been completed.

Public Safety Responders have been released from scene.

In September 2019, Enviro Tech Chemical Services announced the $8 million investment in the Levelland chemical manufacturing facility. The company’s website shows it “processes around 10,000 tons of domestically sourced raw materials a year and is equipped with state of the art automation, rail service and environmental technologies. The advanced technologies include treatment and reuse of water, reuse of 90 percent of solid waste to recyclers, and energy saving plant designs and equipment.”

The facility produces FDA registered no-rinse processing aids for use in the Food and Beverage industry for direct food contact.

Enviro Tech Chemical Services Inc. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative bromine technologies and peroxyacetic acid that delivers wide-ranging solutions that optimize operational efficiencies for keeping food and water safe and environments clean.

