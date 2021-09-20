Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU

By Robert Townsend
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KSDK) – Elijah Johnson, 18, has been a top football player at Fort Zumwalt East High School for the past four years.

Now, two weeks after playing his last game, the popular player everyone calls “E.J.” is off the field, fighting his toughest foe yet: COVID-19.

“He went from scoring two touchdowns in a football game to laid up in a hospital bed,” his mother Cynthia Johnson said. “It’s heartbreaking because you can’t do anything but sit here and hold his hand and pray.”

Cynthia Johnson says her son lost his sense of taste on Sept. 1 and within two days he tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s been unimaginable, honestly, to see your baby laid up in a bed and can’t breathe, and all those wires and cords hooked up to him,” Cynthia Johnson said.

Paramedics flew the teen to a children’s hospital in St. Louis Sunday.

The 240 pounds, high school football player doesn’t have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.

“I strongly feel it happened when he went back to school because he was fine when he went back to school,” Cynthia Johnson said.

The Fort Zumwalt school district has a mask-optional policy, but Cynthia Johnson would like to see a mask mandate across the county.

“I just think the county and everything else is just too lax,” she said.

Cynthia Johnson said a week before her son was finally admitted to the hospital, Elijah Johnson wanted to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I want to help the next person because this doesn’t have to happen. Please get vaccinated,” Cynthia Johnson pleaded when she finally saw her son sit up and wave. “I believe my son’s going to make it. We’re going to get him well.”

A spokesperson for Zumwalt Schools said in the past two weeks, 152 of the district’s 17,500 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking garage at Raider Park
WATCH: Lubbock delivery driver plummets 7 floors in broken elevator
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Two people are at UMC being treated for gunshot wounds after a report of shots fired at...
2 treated for gunshot wounds after report of shots fired at Washington Park
DPS says two people have been taken to the hospital after a Sunday morning rollover on US 84,...
2 injured in Sunday morning rollover
A parachute and other items remain outside an Ole Donut where one pilot landed after ejecting...
Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots

Latest News

Fire Marshal investigating house fire in the 2200 block of 31st Street
Fire Marshal investigates central Lubbock house fire
Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was...
Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
Prosecutors wrap up as R Kelly trial moves into next stage
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Officers are at the scene of a shooting in Houston on Monday. An officer died and another was...
Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant