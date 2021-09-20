J’s Salsa, United Supermarkets present check to Culver Foundation

Provided by The United Family

LUBBOCK, Texas — J’s Salsa and United Supermarkets presented a check to the Culver Foundation on Sunday at United Supermarkets on 114th and Slide Road.

Throughout the month of July, J’s Salsa and United Supermarkets joined forces to provide support to the Culver Foundation, the foundation started by former Texas Tech basketball star Jarrett Culver.

For every jar of J’s Salsa sold in United stores, 50 cents would go to the foundation. United Supermarkets also committed to match the amount donated from the salsa sales.