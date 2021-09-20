Judge accepts guilty plea for Jason White

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A federal judge has accepted the guilty plea of Former Lubbock dentist Jason White to one count of production of child pornography.

White accepted a federal plea deal on September 10, after being charged with 16 counts related to child pornography. He faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison.

The following release was issued Monday from Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah:

A Lubbock dentist pleaded guilty in federal court today to one count of production of child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah. Jason Paul White, 42, was charged via criminal complaint in January and indicted the following month. In August, prosecutors filed a superseding indictment against him alleging additional child pornography and enticement crimes involving seven victims over the course of 15 years. Mr. White pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant, Jr.

According to plea papers, Mr. White admitted that in December 2009, he coerced a 17-year-old boy into engaging in sexually-explicit conduct in order to produce a video of that conduct. Over the next 11 months, Mr. White produced seven more sexually-explicit videos of the same child, which he uploaded to a Dropbox internet storage account.

Law enforcement discovered the Dropbox account in January 2021, during a search of Mr. White’s business and residence. The child later identified himself in the videos. Other victims came forward as well.

Mr. White eventually admitted to producing sexually-explicit videos and enticing into sexual activity seven additional teenage boys, including one child not accounted for in the superseding indictment.

The children, who were as young as 13 at the time of the crime, told investigators that Mr. White used the ruse of running a pornography film business to lure them into sexual activity.

As a result of his plea, White faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison. He will also be required to forfeit his interest in his home in Lubbock and a 966-acre ranch in Garza County, where he committed his crimes. White will remain in custody pending his sentencing, which has not yet been set.The Lubbock Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the High Technology Investigative Unit within the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Callie Woolam and CEOS Trial Attorney Austin Berry are prosecuting the case.

