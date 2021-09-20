Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Live fire training scheduled for this week

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility for Monday, September 20, and Tuesday, September 21, from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. each day.

This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport. If a caller wishes to speak with someone at the airport about the training burn, they can contact Airport Operations at (806) 775-2044 (24 hours).

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

Most Read

Parking garage at Raider Park
WATCH: Lubbock delivery driver plummets 7 floors in broken elevator
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Two people are at UMC being treated for gunshot wounds after a report of shots fired at...
2 treated for gunshot wounds after report of shots fired at Washington Park
DPS says two people have been taken to the hospital after a Sunday morning rollover on US 84,...
2 injured in Sunday morning rollover
Suggs has not been interviewed yet so there is no new information at this time.
Wis. quadruple homicide suspect in custody

Latest News

Police lights
All-clear given after chemical spill in Levelland
J’s Salsa and United Supermarkets presented a check to the Culver Foundation on Sunday at...
J’s Salsa, United Supermarkets present check to Culver Foundation
Two people are at UMC being treated for gunshot wounds after a report of shots fired at...
2 treated for gunshot wounds after report of shots fired at Washington Park
KCBD Graphic
Boil Water notice for Frankford Properties subdivision south of Lubbock