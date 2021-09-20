Live fire training scheduled for this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility for Monday, September 20, and Tuesday, September 21, from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. each day.

This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport. If a caller wishes to speak with someone at the airport about the training burn, they can contact Airport Operations at (806) 775-2044 (24 hours).

