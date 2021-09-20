Local Listings
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk

(WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside of a vehicle in Copiah County.

Sheriff Swilley says a man drove the vehicle from Byram to Copiah County but realized that there was a body inside the vehicle’s trunk.

Coroner Ellis Stuart says two men found the car in Byram with a “free car” sign on it, with the key inside. They drove the car to Copiah County and looked inside after arriving at a family member’s home.

The body has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Mccrills. Stuart said his body had been in there for several days and was found without clothes.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

