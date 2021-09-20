Local Listings
Power outage near 42nd and Memphis after crash

LP&L power outage 42nd and Memphis
LP&L power outage 42nd and Memphis(LP&L)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light officials say an SUV crashed into an electrical pole near 42nd and Memphis Ave has caused a power outage for customers in central Lubbock.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m.

Crews are working to restore the power, but there is extensive damage to the electrical pole.

According to LP&L, “Please know they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service. If you are an affected customer you do not need to notify us. You will be restored as soon as repairs are completed.”

LP&L power outage 42nd and Memphis
LP&L power outage 42nd and Memphis(LP&L)

