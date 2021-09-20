Local Listings
Summer heat today, fall temperatures tomorrow

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One more day of the 90s/100s before a cold front brings relief tomorrow.

Highs in the 90s, lower 100s across the area
Highs in the 90s, lower 100s across the area(KCBD)

Topped out at 94 degrees yesterday in Lubbock, but today will be even warmer. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 90s, some lower 100s across the South Plains. Winds will be a bit breezy through the day around 15-20 mph, some gusts could be stronger. A very slim chance for a shower or two mainly off of the Caprock and into the Rolling Plains.

Once the cold front pushes through this evening, winds will switch to the north/northwest and will bring in that much cooler air. Overnight lows will be about 10 degrees cooler than last night, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Hot today, much cooler tomorrow
Hot today, much cooler tomorrow(KCBD)

The taste of fall is here by tomorrow, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Overnight tomorrow, lows will dip into the 40s and 50s. A bit warmer on Wednesday, the first day of fall, but still expecting temperatures below-average by then.

Have a great week!

