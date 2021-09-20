Texas Tech baseball holds first fall practice of 2021

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech baseball team held its first team practice of the fall on Sunday, guided by 10th year head coach Tim Tadlock, at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

As the team prepares to make yet another run for postseason play, the team is primed with firepower as 22 Red Raiders from a team that finished as high as No. 11 in the final rankings of 2021, and advanced as a national seed to the Super Regionals, stepped back on the field Sunday.

Tech returns a variety of veterans, led by upperclassmen Jace Jung, Cole Stilwell, Parker Kelly, Dillon Carter, Cody Masters and Kurt Wilson. Jung returns as a consensus All-American and the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year after a 2021 season where he posted a .337 batting average, 21 home runs and 67 RBI. The pitching staff returns 14 arms from 2021, including Brandon Birdsell, Chase Hampton and Austin Becker. Drafted in the 11th round by the Twins, Birdsell (4-1, 3.06 ERA, 35.1 IP) elected to stay in Lubbock, providing a big boost to the rotation. Becker, a 2020 weekend starter, will also look to make a big impact after missing last year due to injury.

After Texas Tech turned in the second-most Major League Baseball Draft selections of any team in the country this past summer, Tadlock reloaded with a handful of promising junior college transfers and incoming freshmen who will be battling this fall to earn playing time vacated by those that moved on.

The remainder of Tech’s fall schedule will be announced at a later date.

