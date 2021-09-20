Local Listings
Tilt in Morgantown slated for 2:30 p.m. start on ESPN2

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that Texas Tech’s second Big 12 road contest in as many weeks will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT, 3:30 p.m. local time at West Virginia on Oct. 2. ESPN2 will broadcast the game nationally.

Texas Tech will look to make it three-straight wins against West Virginia, having won its last trip to Morgantown 38-17, and again at home last season 34-27.

After starting with the first two Big 12 games on the road, the first time since 2014 doing so, the Red Raiders return home to defend their 2-0 record at Jones AT&T Stadium by welcoming TCU for Homecoming on Oct. 9. A time for that contest is expected to be released by the conference office next week.

The Texas Tech Ticket Office, starting with TCU, is now offering a ticket two-pack for the Red Raiders’ return home. Purchase a ticket for any two of the remaining four home games starting at only $60.

Tickets are available online or by contacting the Athletic Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

