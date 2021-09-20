Local Listings
UMC opens new 24-hour urgent care clinic

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center announces the opening of a new Urgent Care Clinic to address non-emergent care needs. The clinic is located on the UMC Campus - Medical Office Plaza II, at 808 Joliet Ave. Suite 110. It will be open 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Officials with UMC say opening the new Urgent Care Clinic will allow UMC to provide for patients with the best possible care in the most efficient, cost-effective way.

In a news release, UMC officials say the hospital serves more than 75,000 in the Emergency Center each year, with more than 50 percent of patients seeking non-emergent care.

The Urgent Care Clinic will allow patients to receive care at lower costs, experience shorter wait times, and receive care from Emergency Center trained providers.

When to visit the Emergency Center:

· Experiencing major symptoms (head injury, severe eye injury, poisoning, or paralysis)

· Pain in uncommon areas (chest pain, severe headache, or severe abdominal pain)

· Uncontrollable bleeding (intestines, or vaginally when pregnant)

· High fever

When to visit the Urgent Care Clinic:

· Experiencing minor symptoms (vomiting, cold/flu, or diarrhea)

· Pain in common areas (earache, sore throat, typical headache, or painful urination)

· Controllable bleeding (skin, need stitches)

· Low fever

