Another candidate declares run for Lubbock Mayor next year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adam Hernandez has been a community advocate for the past year. He announced his plan to run for Lubbock Mayor next year on Monday evening.

He is a part of Lubbock Compact, a group of residents focusing on city planning and developing “old Lubbock.”

Hernandez says he has specific policy ideas about how to improve Lubbock, and he says community leaders drove him to run for election.

“Policy matters. The way that a city council moves matters. The decisions they make matter to what we’re talking about today,” Hernandez said during a news conference. “I feel the same way I’ve heard many of you tell me: something has to change at the City Council level.”

Former Lubbock Assistant District Attorney Tray Payne has also filed paperwork for a run at the office.

