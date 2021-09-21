City budget includes new certification pay for Lubbock Fire Rescue gear care team, paramedics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock budget for the next fiscal year includes increases for Lubbock Fire Rescue compensation and benefits. About $175,000 will go toward fire fighters who are certified paramedics and $54,000 will go to personnel assigned to Fire Station 4, which is responsible for washing and maintaining bunker gear for the department.

“To have the support of the city administration as well as our LFR leaders and administration, just to see what these guys are doing out in the front lines is very appreciated,” Captain Phillip Grandon said.

Grandon tells KCBD that 98 members of LFR are already certified paramedics and all new members are required to obtain the certification to, eventually, ensure there are advanced life support capabilities on every call.

“As a paramedic you have a higher skill set,” Grandon said. “You also have a lot more responsibility on you because of certain medications that you can provide, as well as that more invasive skill sets. You have to have a lot more continuing education and just all those things together puts you at a whole lot higher level than an EMT basic, which is our base. Those guys need to be compensated for it. It takes a lot of time, a lot of knowledge and a lot of training to maintain that.”

The additional pay for paramedics is also in hopes of helping with retention and competitiveness when it comes to employing fire fighters. Aside from the current paramedics, there are 243 members of LFR with basic EMT certifications and 58 are advanced.

According to Grandon, there are 10 fire fighters per shift assigned to Fire Station 4 who handled about 1,000 sets of bunker gear. Over the past few years they’ve made sure every crew member has properly washed and maintained gear.

“It’s not just like throwing it into a washing machine,” Grandon said. “It takes a special washing machine to do it and a special drying process as well. We have to be specially trained on how to check the gear as well. These guys have extra training and it’s also a lot of work.”

The washing process is a cancer prevention effort since it eliminates exposure to the carcinogens and other substances obtained when fighting fires.

“We definitely want to pay those guys for that work because it is good work and it is a lot of hours keeping this gear maintained,” Grandon said. “It’s expensive but it’s worth it in the long run because it helps keep us healthy and saves our lives as well. That prevention is priceless.”

The Heavy Rescue, Hazmat, Dive Rescue and Airport Rescue teams also receive pay for their specialized training and responsibilities.

