Colder morning temps, afternoons warm up to the 80s(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds will diminish over the South Plains this evening and Wednesday morning will be chilly.

Morning lows will average about ten degrees below normal for the area tomorrow morning with clear skies, lite winds and dry air in place.

I expect some low 40s in the northwest to the mid 50s in the southeast communities. Lubbock should have a low between 45-50 Wednesday morning. It appears that the record low of 40 degrees in Lubbock will not fall, although the morning will be chilly.

Fortunately, the chill will not last long as sunshine and lite southerly winds take over and push the afternoon highs to the 75-80 degree temperature range.

Sunny skies will extend into the weekend and daytime temperatures returning to the mid to upper 80s.

Summer heat today, fall temperatures tomorrow