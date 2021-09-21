Local Listings
Consider This: Bad business at Lubbock County

KCBD Consider This with Dan Jackson
By Dan Jackson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We elect public officials to make responsible decisions. That means we expect an open, thoughtful, and public discussion about how they spend our tax dollars.

Last weeks decision by Lubbock County to grant $1 million from the American Rescue Fund to a local non-profit lacked all three.

I’m certainly not saying the cause isn’t worthy or the decision, ultimately, wouldn’t be justified. My problem is with the process. There was virtually no debate or discussion. Even when questions were raised about the legality of giving away a million dollars…which by the way covers an entire year of this local charity’s operating expenses.

How were these funds requested? Was there even an application process? Were other charities considered? Did anyone involved have a personal interest or conflict? There was no relevant discussion on any of this.

That money was one out of a total $117 million in Federal money designated to the City and County to help our community with COVID fallout.

Consider this:

Federal money is not free. It’s still tax dollars coming from the pockets of hard working Americans. It doesn’t belong to the politicians. And I expect much more from local officials when spending it.

And we’ll be watching closely to see how and where the remaining more than a hundred million of ‘local COVID relief “tax” dollars are used.

Because bottom line: politicians don’t have the luxury of making hasty decisions!

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting on the KCBD Facebook page, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at: KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404 ‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

