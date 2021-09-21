Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart to testify in Bart Reagor Trial

Two former Reagor-Dykes employees will testify against Bart Reagor during his trial scheduled for Oct. 12

He is accused of illegally diverting loan money into his personal account

Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart expected to testify in Bart Reagor trial

Judge accepts guilty plea for Jason White

White confessed to producing sexually explicit photos and videos of eight children at his home in Lubbock and at a ranch in Garza Count

White faces up to 30 years in prison

Judge accepts guilty plea for Jason White

Houston police officer killed in shooting

Houston police officer is dead, another injured after being shot while trying to serve a warrant

The suspect was killed by police

Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant

Migrant expulsion flights increase

The U.S. is increasing flights to take Haiti migrants back to their homeland

Homeland Security says U.S. borders are not open and that migrants will be expelled if they arrive in the U.S. illegally

U.S. COVID deaths top 675,000

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than during the 1918 flu pandemic

The U.S. death toll since the pandemic began has passed 675,400; that’s about one out of every 500 people in America

