Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart to testify in Bart Reagor Trial
- Two former Reagor-Dykes employees will testify against Bart Reagor during his trial scheduled for Oct. 12
- He is accused of illegally diverting loan money into his personal account
Judge accepts guilty plea for Jason White
- White confessed to producing sexually explicit photos and videos of eight children at his home in Lubbock and at a ranch in Garza Count
- White faces up to 30 years in prison
Houston police officer killed in shooting
- Houston police officer is dead, another injured after being shot while trying to serve a warrant
- The suspect was killed by police
Migrant expulsion flights increase
- The U.S. is increasing flights to take Haiti migrants back to their homeland
- Homeland Security says U.S. borders are not open and that migrants will be expelled if they arrive in the U.S. illegally
U.S. COVID deaths top 675,000
- More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than during the 1918 flu pandemic
- The U.S. death toll since the pandemic began has passed 675,400; that’s about one out of every 500 people in America
