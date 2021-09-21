Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart to testify in Bart Reagor Trial

Judge accepts guilty plea for Jason White

  • White confessed to producing sexually explicit photos and videos of eight children at his home in Lubbock and at a ranch in Garza Count
  • White faces up to 30 years in prison
  • Read the latest here: Judge accepts guilty plea for Jason White

Houston police officer killed in shooting

Migrant expulsion flights increase

  • The U.S. is increasing flights to take Haiti migrants back to their homeland
  • Homeland Security says U.S. borders are not open and that migrants will be expelled if they arrive in the U.S. illegally

U.S. COVID deaths top 675,000

  • More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than during the 1918 flu pandemic
  • The U.S. death toll since the pandemic began has passed 675,400; that’s about one out of every 500 people in America

