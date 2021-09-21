Fall-like temperatures for the last day of summer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After record-breaking heat yesterday, much cooler air will settle in today.

9/20 high temperature (KCBD)

The Lubbock airport clocked a max temperature yesterday of 99 degrees, which broke the previous record of 98 degrees set in 1977. This heat was all ahead of a cold front that finally moved through the area yesterday.

Thanks to this front, we will be around 20 degrees cooler for the day today. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s, lower 80s. Starting out the day with a little bit of cloud cover but sunny skies will return by the afternoon. Winds will be gusty from the northeast around 15-20 mph, which some gusts even stronger.

Much cooler with highs in the 70s/80s. (KCBD)

Tomorrow, the first day of Fall, will be a bit warmer with a high of 80 degrees, mostly sunny and nice. Temperatures look to rebound into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend with no rain chances for the next 7 days.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.