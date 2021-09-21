Local Listings
Garden & Arts Center to host 32nd Annual National Arts Program

Lubbock Garden and Arts Center(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is pleased to host the 32nd Annual National Arts Program in Lubbock from October 25 - November 26, 2021. The annual exhibit features artwork by City of Lubbock employees, family members, volunteers, City of Lubbock retirees and previous Garden & Arts Center exhibitors. Online registration is now open and will continue until October 8. Participants will drop off artwork at the Garden & Arts Center from October 11 – October 18, 2021 during office hours. Artists can find more information about the exhibit on the Garden & Arts Center website www.lubbockgac.org as well as a link to register online with the National Arts Program.

The National Arts Program is designed to give all artists, at all skills levels, an opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional manner and to compete for cash prizes. Sponsored by the National Arts Program Foundation and in cooperation with the City of Lubbock, the exhibit features five classifications: Amateur, Intermediate, Professional, Teen, and Youth.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations, please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email gac@mylubbock.us or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.

