KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bruno

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Meet Bruno, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a six-year-old Mastiff mix.

Bruno is a sweet, laid back dog who loves just hanging out. He also gets along with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a chip. His adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Johnny.

