KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bruno

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Meet Bruno, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a six-year-old Mastiff mix.

Bruno is a sweet, laid back dog who loves just hanging out. He also gets along with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a chip. His adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

