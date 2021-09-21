Local Listings
Police K-9 catches suspect after foot chase in South Lubbock

A suspect was caught by a police K-9 after a foot chase in South Lubbock.
A suspect was caught by a police K-9 after a foot chase in South Lubbock.(Julio Iglesias, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect was taken to the hospital after being caught by a police K-9 during a foot chase in South Lubbock.

Just before 11 a.m., police attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle. Police say a man ran from the car in the 2000 block of 61st Street after a short pursuit.

Police did not specify why the suspect ran from the car or if there was a crash. The suspect was tracked and caught by a K-9 near 59th and Ave. P. He was taken by EMS to UMC to be treated for a K-9 bite.

The suspect has not been identified.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

